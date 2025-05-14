McIlroy says there's a reason he didn't talk to DeChambeau: He was trying to win the Masters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rory McIlroy had a message for Bryson DeChambeau on Wednesday as to why there wasn't a lot of conversation between them in the final group at the Masters.
Nothing personal, just business.
DeChambeau, whose bunker save for par on the final hole at Pinehurst No. 2 last summer gave him a one-shot victory over McIlroy, had the lead after two holes Sunday at the Masters until he faded to a 75 and tied for fifth.
''He wouldn't talk to me,'' DeChambeau said, a curious choice of words. It's not unusual for there to be not a lot of chatter in the final group of a major. By saying McIlroy ''didn't talk to me'' made it sound as though it was personal.
''I don't know what he was expecting,'' McIlroy said. ''We're trying to win the Masters. I'm not going to try to be his best mate out there. Look, everyone approaches the game different ways. Yeah, like I was focused on myself and what I needed to do. That's really all that it was. It wasn't anything against him. It's just I felt that's what I needed to do to try to get the best out of myself that day.''
His best led to a playoff victory, a green jacket and the career Grand Slam.
Oh, brother
Two weeks, two caddies for Sepp Straka, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this year.