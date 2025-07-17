McIlroy makes amends in Portrush homecoming with first-round 70 at British Open

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Rory McIlroy was experiencing that sinking feeling again on the first hole at Royal Portrush.
OK, the returning hometown hero hadn't hit his drive out-of-bounds this time. No spectator's phone had been smashed. He hadn't made a quadruple bogey, either. So, for sure, this wasn't as bad as 2019.
But McIlroy had just missed a par putt from 3 feet, eliciting groans from the spectators around the green who had flocked to the Dunluce Links on Thursday to welcome back their favorite son.
Was it happening again?
Not quite.
Six years after opening with a 79 and missing the cut when the British Open returned to this corner of his native Northern Ireland, McIlroy made partial amends with a 1-under 70 in his first round that at least hasn't played him out of the tournament.
It was far from perfect, though.
Starting with an opening shot that he pulled into wispy rough, McIlroy struggled off the tee throughout a turbulent round played in better-than-forecast conditions and to a backdrop of Rory mania.