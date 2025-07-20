McIlroy falls short in bid to crown British Open homecoming with the claret jug

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Scottie Scheffler was walking down the first fairway at Royal Portrush when a shout came from outside the ropes: ''Go Rory!''
They were all over the Dunluce Links again Sunday, those passionate supporters of Rory McIlroy cheering on their favorite son in the final act of his homecoming — whether they were watching him or not.
The big disappointment for McIlroy was that he couldn't deliver what they craved.
''It's been an awesome week,'' McIlroy said after shooting 2-under 69 to tie for seventh at the British Open. ''I've gotten everything I wanted out of this week apart from a claret jug, and that's just because one person was just a little bit better than the rest of us.''
That might be an understatement.
Scheffler, the world No. 1, won by four shots to capture his fourth major title. He was seven strokes clear of McIlroy and playing on a different level in this pretty corner of Northern Ireland.
McIlroy even acknowledged as much.
''He's an incredible player,'' he said of Scheffler. ''He's been dominant this week. Honestly, he's been dominant for the last couple years. He is the bar that we're all trying to get to.''