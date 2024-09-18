McIlroy expresses concerns over Poulter's Ryder Cup captaincy hopes

''You look at what Luke has done the last few years — he's really made an effort to come over. He played in the Czech Republic. He was in Switzerland,'' McIlroy said Wednesday, speaking ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. ''He's making an effort to be around the players and make the players feel comfortable with him — the up-and-comers that haven't had a chance yet to be on a team or trying to make a team.