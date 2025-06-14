McIlroy breaks his US Open silence after shooting a 74 in the third round at Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. — Rory McIlroy described his U.S. Open as average so far.
The most noteworthy thing Saturday was that he was describing it at all.
McIlroy held his first post-round media session of the tournament after shooting a 4-over 74 in the third round at Oakmont. He'd skipped talking to reporters after playing Thursday and Friday.
McIlroy was asked Saturday if that was because of frustration on the course.
''Not really," he said. "It's more a frustration with you guys.''
When asked to elaborate on that, he said: ''Maybe not you guys, but maybe more — just the whole thing.''
It was only a couple months ago that McIlroy won the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam. Following that up has been difficult, and he's talked openly about needing to find motivation.
McIlroy's driver was deemed nonconforming before the PGA Championship. He was annoyed that that news leaked out and didn't speak to the media after any of the four rounds at Quail Hollow. He spoke this week before the start of the U.S. Open but not after his first-round 74 or second-round 72.