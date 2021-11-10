CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Kameron McGusty scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and Miami fought off spirited Canisius for a 77-67 win in a season opener for the schools Tuesday night.

For McGusty, a sixth-year redshirt senior guard, it was his third career double-double.

Anthony Walker scored 14 points off the bench, DePaul transfer Charlie Moore scored 13 and Sam Waardenburg 10 in his first game since March 2020 after missing last season with a foot injury. Preseason All-ACC guard Isaiah Wong shot 3 for 11 and posted seven points for the Hurricanes.

Despite having never trailed, Miami couldn't distance itself until after intermission when it went on a 17-4 outburst to take a 67-50 lead with 7:23 to play.

In his first-career start for Canisius, Malek Green led the Golden Griffins with 21 points, shooting 7 for 11 from both the field and free throw line. Armon Harried 11 and Akrem Ahemed 10 off the bench.

