TOTOWA, N.J. – For nearly 50 years, Bill Collins, a retired history teacher, spent Labor Day at a cemetery. He and a dozen or more relatives would gather around the tombstone of his great-grandfather to celebrate his founding of the national workers' holiday.

JoAnn Richardson, a retired banker, also celebrates the founding of Labor Day. Richardson shows friends her family photos and yellowed newspaper clippings applauding her great-grandfather for proposing the holiday.

Collins and Richardson, who are not related, are honoring different men with similar names: Matthew Maguire and Peter J. McGuire. At least as far back as 1894, there has been a debate over which man is the true father of Labor Day.

Maguire, a machinist, and McGuire, a carpenter, shared a few similarities beyond their last names. Both were respected union leaders with Irish parents, both fought for the betterment of the working class, and both attended the first Labor Day parade in New York City in 1882.

The Department of Labor credits McGuire, who founded the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and was a co-founder of the organization that later became the American Federation of Labor, as the true father. But over the years, evidence has emerged suggesting that credit should go to Maguire, secretary of the Central Labor Union, which organized the first Labor Day parade.

Now, researchers from MyHeritage, a genealogy site, say they have uncovered additional evidence that Maguire deserves credit, after gathering records from descendants of McGuire and Maguire. A key piece of evidence, they say, is an interment card from 1917, held at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa, N.J, where Maguire is buried, that includes a handwritten message: "This man founded Labor Day."

Richardson, McGuire's great-granddaughter, said she did not think there was any truth to claims that someone else was the actual father of Labor Day. "I would fall right off my chair," said Richardson, 76, who lives in Florida. "There's no way I would believe it after all these years."

In 1956, when she was 12, she was a White House guest of honor when President Dwight Eisenhower unveiled a stamp dedicated to McGuire and the labor movement.

On both McGuire's gravestone and a statue in his honor in Pennsauken, N.J., are inscribed: "Father of Labor Day."

Unlike McGuire's grave, Maguire's is modest and makes no mention of Labor Day.

Collins, 75, who also lives in Florida, said his family never had any doubt that Maguire, not McGuire, deserved the credit. Collins' uncle, also named Matthew Maguire, started the Maguire Association in the early 1970s to promote Maguire as the true founder. "As far as I'm concerned, he's the father of Labor Day," Collins said.

The first Labor Day parade was held in New York City in 1882. Thousands of workers, including Maguire and McGuire, marched and carried banners calling for, among other reforms, "Eight Hours for a Legal Day's Work," according to a New York Times account of the parade.

The New York parade grew in size each year, and states and municipalities adopted legislation to recognize Labor Day. In 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a bill into law declaring Labor Day a federal holiday.

Within days, the Morning Call in New Jersey published an editorial titled "Honor to Whom Honor Is Due," arguing that Cleveland should have given credit to Maguire, the "undisputed author of Labor Day as a holiday."

The mix-up may be explained by Maguire's reservedness and his focus on seeking justice for workers, rather than on his legacy, Collins said. McGuire, on the other hand, seemed to have no problem taking credit.

"It really has to do with the different personalities of the two men — one an extrovert, one an introvert, one self-serving and the other not," Collins said.