PHOENIX — Gabe McGlothan scored 20 points, including four in overtime, and Grand Canyon knocked off Pepperdine 83-73 on Saturday night.
McGlothan had 13 rebounds for the Antelopes (8-4). Rayshon Harrison added 17 points and seven assists. Yvan Ouedraogo contributed 13 points and eight rebounds.
Houston Mallette led the Waves (5-5) with 19 points. Jevon Porter added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Carson Basham pitched in with 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
Maxwell Lewis made two free throws for Pepperdine with nine seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 68.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
