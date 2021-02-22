LYNCHBURG, Va. — Darius McGhee had a career-high 29 points as Liberty won its seventh consecutive game, romping past North Alabama 74-54 on Monday.
Elijah Cuffee had 13 points for Liberty (18-5, 9-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kyle Rode added seven rebounds and Chris Parker had six assists.
C.J. Brim had 12 points for the Lions (10-9, 6-7), whose losing streak reached six games. Mervin James added nine points and nine rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
