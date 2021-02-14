LYNCHBURG, Va. — Darius McGhee had 22 points as Liberty easily defeated North Florida 80-60 on Saturday.
Chris Parker had 13 points for Liberty (17-5, 8-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Kyle Rode added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Carter Hendricksen had 18 points for the Ospreys (7-13, 5-5) and Jose Placer added 11 points.
