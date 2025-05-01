CHICAGO — McDonald's store traffic falls unexpectedly to start the year as diners grow increasingly uneasy over the economy.
McDonald's store traffic falls unexpectedly to start the year as diners grow increasingly uneasy over the economy
McDonald's store traffic falls unexpectedly to start the year as diners grow increasingly uneasy over the economy.
The Associated Press
May 1, 2025 at 11:07AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
McDonald's store traffic falls unexpectedly to start the year as diners grow increasingly uneasy over the economy
McDonald's store traffic falls unexpectedly to start the year as diners grow increasingly uneasy over the economy.