SAN FRANCISCO — McDonald's says tests have ruled out beef patties as the source of the E. coli outbreak tied to Quarter Pounders.
McDonald's says tests have ruled out beef patties as the source of the E. coli outbreak tied to Quarter Pounders
McDonald's says tests have ruled out beef patties as the source of the E. coli outbreak tied to Quarter Pounders.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 27, 2024 at 10:24PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Polls close in Uruguay's general election after a quiet day that saw the nation live up to its reputation for stability
Polls close in Uruguay's general election after a quiet day that saw the nation live up to its reputation for stability.