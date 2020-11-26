CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Lunden McDay had 15 points as Ohio defeated Chicago State 84-61 on Wednesday.
Jason Preston had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Ohio. Ben Vander Plas added 11 points. Dwight Wilson had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Lou Demuth had 12 points for the Cougars. Jordan Polynice added 11 points. Isaiah Lewis had 11 points.
