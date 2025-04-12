McDavid, Oilers wrap up a playoff spot with a 4-2 victory over the Sharks

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had four assists and the Edmonton Oilers wrapped up a playoff spot with a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night.
Edmonton is third place in Pacific Division, two points behind Los Angeles. The Oilers reached the playoffs for the sixth straight season.
Corey Perry gave Edmonton the lead on a power play at 7:32 of the third period. Evan Bouchard, also on a power play, and Ty Emberson had first-period goals, and Connor Brown capped the scoring with an empty-netter in the final minutes.
Calvin Pickard made 22 saves for the victory.
Oilers top-pairing defenseman Mattias Ekholm and forward Zach Hyman left the game with injuries and did not return. Edmonton also remained without NHL goals leader Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (illness) and defenseman Jake Walman (undisclosed).
Will Smith and Henry Thrun scored for NHL-worst San Jose. The Sharks have lost eight in a row.
Takeaways
Sharks: Georgi Romanov stopped 30 shots.