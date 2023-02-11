OTTAWA, Ontario — Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist each to lead the Edmonton Oilers past Ottawa 6-3 on Saturday and snap the Senators' four-game win streak.

Brett Kulak had a pair of assists in the third period as the Oilers broke a 3-3 tie on their way to victory. He made a cross-ice pass to Jesse Puljujarvi, who beat Ottawa goalie Anton Forsberg at 3:05 of the third period.

Kulak then sent a pass in front that was chopped in by Derek Ryan 7:24 for the Oilers' second short-handed goal of the game.

"I think we made two critical mistakes and both end up in our net," Senators coach DJ Smith said. "We've got to be harder. We haven't made those mistakes in the past four games when we've been winning. We've taken care of the puck, we played hard in front of our net and we just didn't do that enough to win."

Forsberg was injured in the third period during a scramble that led to a power-play goal by Ryan Nugent Hopkins. Forsberg had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent lower-body injury.

"It's never a pleasant sight. He's been gritty for us all year. No update but I hope it's not as severe as it looked. I really hope and praying that it's not too bad," Senators captain Brady Tkachuk said of Forsberg, who had 31 saves. "Just the way he takes care of himself on the ice, off the ice, how great of a pro he is and how good of a person he is too, you never want to see that."

Hyman was lying on top of Forsberg at the time of the injury.

"It's awful. I mean, you hear him going down and you hear him in pain. But you can't do anything. I literally couldn't do anything. I'm stuck on him because there's a guy who's on top of me pushing me in," Hyman said. "... I almost stopped playing there because I locked eyes with him and he was just in pain. Hope he gets better soon."

Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers, while Jack Campbell had 26 saves.

Jake Sanderson, Claude Giroux and Erik Brannstrom scored for the Senators, who saw their four-game streak end.

McDavid scored the only goal of the first period when he banked a shot from behind the goal line off Forsberg and in at 2:18.

The teams combined for five goals in the second period including two at even strength, a power-play goal and a short-handed goal on the same penalty, as well as a penalty shot marker.

NOTES

Saturday's game was the first of two regular-season meetings between the Senators and Oilers. The will meet again at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, on March 14. ... With his first-period goal, McDavid extended his career-high road point streak to 17 games. … Hyman reached the 300-point mark for his career with an assist on McDavid's goal.

UP NEXT

Ottawa: Hosts the Calgary Flames on Monday before traveling to play the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Edmonton: Wraps a four-game trip in Montreal with a Super Bowl matinee against the Canadiens before heading home to face the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

___

