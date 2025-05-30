McDavid and Oilers set for another Cup chance against Panthers in a run that feels different

DALLAS — This playoff run has felt different for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, though they are now back in the same place.
They have advanced to their second Stanley Cup Final in a row, again against Florida after losing a seven-game series to the Panthers last June.
''I think we're better for going through last year. It's a great learning experience and it's really driven us all year,'' McDavid, their captain, said after the Oilers wrapped up their second Western Conference title in a row. ''This run has felt different than last year. It's felt very normal. ... I don't want to say boring because it's not boring at all. It hasn't been as emotional.''
Edmonton won in its first clinching opportunity in all three series so far this postseason. After losing their first two games at Los Angeles in the opening round, the Oilers won four in a row against the Kings, took out Vegas in five games and then did the same to the Dallas Stars in a West final rematch that ended with a 6-3 win Thursday night.
Game 1 of their Stanley Cup rematch is Wednesday night in Edmonton.
''We haven't had the highs and we haven't had the lows. It's just kind of been steady,'' McDavid said. ''I think that does put us in a good position. You know those games can be emotionally draining. We're not drained. ... You know, we've got as good a chance as they do.''
Florida wrapped up the East in five games over Carolina to get to its third Stanley Cup Final in a row. The Panthers won the first three games against Edmonton last year, then finished it off with a 2-1 victory after the Oilers forced a Game 7.
That was the first Stanley Cup Final for the Oilers since 2006, their only other one since the franchise's five titles in a seven-season span from 1984-90.