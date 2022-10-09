PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Benny McCray threw two third-quarter touchdown passes to Austin Pitre III and ran for two more scores to help Southern beat Prairie View A&M 45-13 Saturday.

McCray finished 16-of-22 passing for 275 yards and had 10 carries for 85 yards.

Southern (3-2, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) took the opening kick of the second half and went 78 yards in five plays, culminating when McCray connected with Pitre for a 23-yard touchdown that gave the Jaguars a 17-13 lead less than 2 minutes into the third quarter.

Pitre added a 13-yard scoring reception about 10 minutes later before McCray had an 8-yard TD run, Karl Ligon added a 2-yard touchdown run and Jordan Carter returned an interception 56 yards in the fourth quarter to make it 45-13.

Luis Reyes kicked a 35-yard field goal to open the scoring less than 2 minutes into the game and a 39-yarder with 21 seconds left in the first half that gave Prairie View (3-3, 3-1) a 13-10 lead.

