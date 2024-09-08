McCray homers twice and drives in 5 runs as the Giants beat the Padres 6-3

Padres: Rookie CF Merrill Jackson wasn't in the starting lineup a day after fouling a ball off his left knee. But he pinch-hit in the ninth, grounding out to third base. San Diego manager Mike Shildt said Jackson will try to start Sunday. ... RF Fernando Tatis Jr. got a planned day off but delivered a pinch-hit double leading off the ninth. He was activated Monday after being on the injured list since June 22 with a stress reaction in his right thighbone.