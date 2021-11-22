JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Javante McCoy posted 14 points as Boston University topped Sam Houston State 72-59 on Monday.
McCoy hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Jonas Harper had 12 points for Boston University (4-2). Fletcher Tynen added 11 points, and Sukhmail Mathon had 11 rebounds.
Savion Flagg had 15 points for the Bearkats (2-3). Tristan Ikpe added 10 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
