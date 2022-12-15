CLINTON, S.C. — Owen McCormack scored 21 points as Presbyterian beat Elon 69-63 on Thursday.
McCormack also contributed seven rebounds for the Blue Hose (3-9). Marquis Barnett added 11 points while shooting 4 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had eight rebounds. Houston Jones recorded nine points and finished 3 of 7 from 3-point range.
The Phoenix (2-9) were led in scoring by Sean Halloran, who finished with 15 points and four steals. Sam Sherry added 14 points for Elon. In addition, Zac Ervin finished with 11 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Gun charges: Savage man sought to join Nazi terror groups, celebrated mass shootings of LGBTQ people
Law enforcement near Twin Cities fatally shoots man with mental illness history after long standoff
Law enforcement near Twin Cities fatally shoots man with mental illness history after long standoff
