McConnell called Trump 'stupid" and 'despicable' in private after the 2020 election, a new book says

Publicly, McConnell had congratulated Biden after the Electoral College certified the presidential vote and the senator warned his fellow Republicans not to challenge the results. But he did not say much else. Privately, he said in his oral history that ''it's not just the Democrats who are counting the days'' until Trump left office, and that Trump's behavior ''only underscores the good judgment of the American people. They've had just enough of the misrepresentations, the outright lies almost on a daily basis, and they fired him.''