New Orleans Pelicans (42-39, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -3.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Pelicans take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Western Conference play Sunday.

The Timberwolves are 28-23 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 115.8 points while shooting 49.1% from the field.

The Pelicans are 29-22 in conference games. New Orleans averages 114.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Timberwolves defeated the Pelicans 111-102 in their last matchup on Jan. 26. Edwards led the Timberwolves with 37 points, and CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 24.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

McCollum is averaging 20.9 points and 5.8 assists for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 28.0 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 116.4 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 8-2, averaging 118.1 points, 45.0 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Austin Rivers: out (illness), Naz Reid: out (wrist), Jaylen Nowell: out (knee).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.