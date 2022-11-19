HARTFORD, Conn. — Briggs McClain's 20 points helped Hartford defeat Houghton College 98-32 on Saturday.
McClain was 8 of 11 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Hawks (2-3). Kurtis Henderson scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Braxton Jones added 10 points.
Esafe Taufahema led the way for the Highlanders (0-1) with 10 points. Koen Rolleman added nine points.
NEXT UP
Hartford hosts FDU-Florham in its next matchup on Tuesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
