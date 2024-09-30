Balenciaga upturns luxury in Paris as McCartney puts on high-octane fashion with playful, eco twist

Throughout the collection, the clever fusion of seemingly incongruent parts was front and center. A crisp white shirt was fused with a dark pleated skirt, set just under the bust. It was all one garment, and this mash-up exemplified Abe's inventive approach to pattern-making. Her concept of hybridization — combining garments so they look like one thing from the front and another from the back — is more than a gimmick. It's Abe's groundbreaking way of challenging the very fabric of what fashion can be.