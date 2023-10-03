WASHINGTON — McCarthy says he 'wouldn't change a thing,' feels 'fortunate' to have served in first remarks since losing speakership.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
Business New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune