McCarthy homers twice, Diamondbacks rout Phillies 11-1, but Marte and Gallen leave early

Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs lined a hit off third baseman Eugenio Suárez's glove and stretched it into a double. The throw to Marte covering second was late and Stubbs' head-first slide landed him on the back of Marte's left leg as the fielder was on his knee, and he fell to the ground in pain. The All-Star second baseman eventually left the field under his own power with a trainer and was replaced by Kevin Newman.