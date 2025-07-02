McCarthy, Gurriel go deep as D-backs hit 4 homers in 8-2 win over the sliding Giants

PHOENIX — Jake McCarthy hit a three-run homer, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a two-run shot and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit four homers in an 8-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.
Right-hander Zac Gallen (6-9) struck out 10 over seven strong innings, giving up just one earned run and bouncing back from a mediocre stretch of outings.
Randal Grichuk and James McCann added back-to-back solo homers in the sixth to push the D-backs lead to 8-2.
San Francisco has lost seven of its past eight games.
The D-backs took a 4-2 lead in the fourth after Eugenio Suarez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drew back-to-back walks from Hayden Birdsong to start the inning. McCarthy — who recently returned to the big leagues after spending most of the season at Triple-A Reno — followed with the no-doubt shot into the right field seats.
Birdsong (3-3) gave up four runs, including three earned, over four innings. The right-hander struck out six.
The Giants took an early 2-0 lead on a Willy Adames solo homer and Patrick Bailey's RBI groundout. The D-backs cut the advantage to 2-1 in the third on Geraldo Perdomo's RBI single.
