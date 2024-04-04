BALTIMORE — James McCann had a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning and the Baltimore Orioles emerged from a five-hour rain delay to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Baltimore trailed 3-0 in the eighth before scoring twice against the Kansas City bullpen, which wasted a masterful performance by starter Cole Ragans.

It was 3-2 in the ninth when Royals closer Will Smith (0-2) walked Ryan Mountcastle and gave up a single to Anthony Santander. After a sacrifice bunt, an intentional walk to load the bases and a strikeout, McCann lined a single into left to end it.

The deciding matchup in the three-game series was supposed to start at 1:05 p.m., but didn't get under way until early evening. The Royals weren't scheduled to return to Baltimore after the game, so waiting out a persistent rainstorm meant the teams wouldn't have to play a makeup months down the road.

The fans who endured the long wait were rewarded by being allowed to choose any open seat in addition to receiving a voucher for a future weekday game.

Ragans retired 18 of the first 19 batters, the lone exception a fourth-inning double by Adley Rutschman. The right-hander was pulled in the seventh after walking two and striking out Santander.

Ragan worked 6 1/3 shutout innings, allowing one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Maikel Garcia homered and Salvador Perez had three hits and two RBIs for the Royals, who lost both games in the series on Baltimore's final at-bat.

Orioles starter Corbin Burnes gave up two runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. Although the right-hander kept the game close, his performance was a notch below his Orioles debut on opening day, when he limited the Los Angeles Angels to one hit over six innings while striking out 11.

Perez hit RBI singles in the first and third innings, and Garcia went deep against Mike Baumann in the seventh.

In the Baltimore eighth, Gunnar Henderson hit a sacrifice fly and Rutschman singled in a run but was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.

Yennier Cano (1-0) got the win with a scoreless ninth.

