TAMPA, Fla. — Elijah McCadden had 13 points as Georgia Southern topped South Florida 53-41 on Saturday.
Cam Bryant had 11 points for Georgia Southern (2-0). Andrei Savrasov added 10 points. Kamari Brown had seven rebounds.
DJ Patrick had 18 points for the Bulls (1-1). Russel Tchewa added nine rebounds.
