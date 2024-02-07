Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-11, 5-4 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (15-9, 5-4 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on the Saint Thomas Tommies after Issac McBride scored 34 points in Oral Roberts' 82-76 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Tommies are 8-2 in home games. St. Thomas has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 5-4 against conference opponents. Oral Roberts has a 6-6 record against opponents over .500.

St. Thomas makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Oral Roberts has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Oral Roberts averages 12.5 more points per game (76.1) than St. Thomas allows (63.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Bjorklund is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Tommies. Raheem Anthony is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

McBride is scoring 20.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Jailen Bedford is averaging 15.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.