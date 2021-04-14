Minneapolis will not impose a curfew Wednesday night, but many other cities in the metro area had yet to announce their decisions.

St. Paul had not announced a decision as of 2:30 p.m. Some activists and local leaders have called for an end to the curfews.

City officials in both Minneapolis and St. Paul set curfews on Monday and Tuesday nights after peaceful protests related to Daunte Wright's killing in Brooklyn Center were followed by rioting and reports of looting.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's office said Wednesday that officials there "do not intend to issue a curfew tonight."

In a tweet Wednesday, St. Paul City Council Member Mitra Jalali said: "No more curfews. Call off Operation Safety Net. The police and National Guard are not the answer. What's happening to our community in the name of law, order, and even our own pain (the most galling stated justification of all), is unacceptable."

Operation Safety Net is the name given to a collection of state and local officials who are coordinating security efforts surrounding the court proceedings for ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, whose murder trial in the death of George Floyd is underway in downtown Minneapolis.

Operation Safety Net leaders intended to increase their staffing when closing arguments began in Chauvin's trial, but accelerated those plans after Wright's death prompted protests and later rioting in Brooklyn Center and surrounding areas.

Some activists and local leaders have questioned why police have chosen to use tear gas and flash-bang grenades on crowds gathered for protest. Law enforcement leaders have said their officers were struck by objects such as water bottles.

Operation Safety Net officials said that 79 people were arrested Tuesday on charges ranging from inciting rioting to unlawful assembly. Of those arrests, 73 were made by the State Patrol, five by Minneapolis police and one by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

