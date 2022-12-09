Stay-at-home mom Sandy Martin waded into municipal politics in the 1960s, worried about the ramifications of new development on her Shoreview neighborhood.

But when she started attending and testifying at local meetings, Martin came to realize that the growth she initially feared was good for her Ramsey County suburb.

"None of the things I worried about came about," said Martin, who this week celebrated her retirement after 26 years as Shoreview mayor. "We just have a wonderful community around me."

Over nearly half a century of public service, Martin helped shepherd Shoreview's growth as chair of the planning commission, a member of the City Council and, finally, as the longest-serving and first female mayor.

Martin, 80, did not run for re-election, instead endorsing Council Member Sue Denkinger, who won the seat and will take the reins in January.

"She just has a gift for leadership, an attention to detail and the ability to genuinely connect with people in the community," Denkinger said of her predecessor. "All of that has contributed to her being such an effective leader."

During Martin's tenure, Shoreview expanded its community center complex and waterpark, built a new water treatment plant, helped establish an independent nonprofit community foundation and prioritized expanding affordable housing.

Community members, staff and local leaders gathered Wednesday at City Hall to toast — and gently roast — the outgoing mayor.

"I have witnessed firsthand how Sandy leads with an immense love of people and her community and especially for those less fortunate, who are struggling in life and feeling like they are not being heard," said Assistant City Manager Tom Simonson. "She cares. She listens. She is respectful and ethical and always puts the interest of the community above all else."

Martin brought a personal touch to the job, using the occasional plate of brownies to build consensus and playfully referring to her Australian Labradoodle, Rafa, as the first dog of Shoreview. In the summer, she combined her office hours with dog walks.

Martin also understood that city policies had the heft to change lives, fellow city leaders said. She strongly advocated for the city's inclusionary housing policy, which requires new housing developments to make 10% of their units affordable. The city provides assistance including tax-increment financing to offset the cost of affordable homes.

"We have found our developers are quite amenable when we ask them to do that," Martin said. "They are willing to do it and they recognize the need."

Martin grew up in Mounds View Township — which was later incorporated into Shoreview — riding horses and picnicking lakeside with her family. Her father, Wesley "Bud" Chandler, owned land around Lake Wabasso and served as township chair for 11 years.

Martin graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in humanities. She married Phil Martin and the couple built a house on Lake Wabasso, just north of Lake Owasso, on land gifted to her by her parents. She still lives in that home today.

"Within six months of moving into our house, the property all around us was being rezoned," Martin recalled. "At that time, I was opposed."

But the new homes and apartments didn't ruin the city — they made the community stronger, she said.

"I have used this experience to reassure people over the years," Martin said.

Martin served on the planning commission from 1975 until 1989 as the city underwent dramatic growth, including moving City Hall from an old farmhouse to a modern building. She was appointed to a vacancy on the council in 1989, and eventually won that seat in an election.

Martin first ran for mayor in 1993 and lost, but went on to win in 1996 after supporters urged her to run again. She was elected mayor 13 times, serving two-year terms.

A mother of four, Martin said she never aspired to higher office.

"I truly believe in local government. It's so important. I like to have daily contact with the residents in this town," she said. "I tried to empower people and show them how to navigate bureaucracy, and I loved to get things done."

Martin said she's particularly proud of the community center complex expansion, which includes a new wing to the indoor waterpark, a $3.6 million destination playground, skate park, Commons pond and gardens. The complex, which hosts everything from movie nights and farmers markets to summer youth camps and weddings, has become the suburb's vibrant alternative to Main Street, the mayor has said.

"People love living in Shoreview. What they love are the recreational amenities including trails, parks and open spaces," Martin said. "Those are the things that really make life pleasurable for so many people."

On Wednesday, city leaders revealed that they plan to rename the Commons pond and garden area the Sandy Martin Legacy Gardens.