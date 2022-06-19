LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, was punched in the city's Fourth Street Live entertainment district on Saturday night.
Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat, is "doing fine," according to a tweet from the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department. The department released photos of a suspect they are trying to locate.
Police in Kentucky's largest city said they will release more information as it becomes available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
No updates on 4 inmates who escaped prison satellite camp
Authorities haven't released any updates about the search for four escaped inmates Sunday, a day after they were discovered missing from a federal prison's satellite camp in Virginia.
Nation
2 men charged in fatal fireworks explosion that killed 4
Two men were charged with murder in a house explosion near St. Louis that authorities say killed four people who were assembling fireworks in a garage.
Sports
US Open updates: McCarthy a surprise contender at Brookline
The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):
Business
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
After Opal Lee led hundreds in a walk through her Texas hometown to celebrate Juneteenth, the 95-year-old Black woman who helped successfully push for the holiday to get national recognition said it's important that people learn the history behind it.
Nation
Outside Yellowstone, flooded towns struggle to recover
As officials scramble to reopen Yellowstone National Park to tourists after record floods pounded southern Montana, some of those hardest hit in the disaster live far from the famous park's limelight and are leaning heavily on one another to pull their lives out of the mud.