Wires

Mayor of coastal town says 13 migrants are dead after their boat broke up off France during English Channel crossing

Mayor of coastal town says 13 migrants are dead after their boat broke up off France during English Channel crossing.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 3, 2024 at 1:14PM

PARIS — Mayor of coastal town says 13 migrants are dead after their boat broke up off France during English Channel crossing.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

John Deaton wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts primary election

John Deaton wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts primary election.

Wires

Federal judge rejects Donald Trump's request to intervene in hush money case

Wires

US Justice Department charges Hamas leader, other militants in connection with Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel