Mayor: Family was to celebrate child's birthday when NYC sightseeing helicopter crashed, killing 6

NEW YORK — A family from Spain was about to celebrate the ninth birthday of one of their children when their sightseeing helicopter broke apart in midair and crashed into the Hudson River between New York City and New Jersey, killing all six people aboard in the latest U.S. aviation disaster, officials said Friday.
Authorities including the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating Thursday's mid-afternoon crash. No new information on the possible cause was released Friday morning.
The victims included Siemens executive Agustin Escobar, his wife, Mercè Camprubí Montal, a global manager at an energy technology company, and three children, in addition to the pilot, a person briefed on the investigation told The Associated Press. The person could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The pilot also died.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the children were 4, 8 and 10 years old, and the 8-year-old's birthday was Friday.
''So this is probably part of the normal tourist attraction of seeing the city from the skyline," Adams told Fox 5 New York. ''But it's just a real unfortunate situation. And our heart goes out to the family members.''
Escobar was in the New York area on business and his family flew in to to extend the trip a few days, said Steven Fulop, mayor of Jersey City, New Jersey, in a post on the social platform X. He said a relative was expected to arrive Friday and officials were working with the medical examiner to release the bodies for transport back to Spain.
Fulop also said dive teams were expected to return to the river Friday to continue the search for major parts of the helicopter.
Photos posted on the helicopter company's website showed the couple and their children smiling as they boarded just before the flight took off.