ROCHESTER, Minn. — One of the premier medical facilities in the country and Minnesota's largest private employer on Friday announced a series of cost-cutting measures to deal with a proposed $3 billion loss in 2020.

Rochester's Mayo Clinic is instituting across the board pay cuts and furloughs, a result of the financial strain caused by the coronavirus crisis. The moves follow the clinic's decision last month to halt elective surgeries and procedures to conserve supplies for an expected surge of COVID-19 patients.

Mayo Clinic's chief executive Gianrico Farrugia said in a statement he supports steps being taken by the state to control the spread, including the extension this week of a stay-at-home order.

Republican state Sen. Carla Nelson, of Rochester, said she will seek financial relief for the medical center she said has sacrificed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Support for Mayo now will be in the long-term best interest of our state as they tackle the coronavirus pandemic, inspire hope, and contribute to our health and wellbeing by providing the best care to every patient," Nelson said.

Mayo Clinic is Minnesota's largest nonprofit group with hospitals and clinics across five states. Its systemwide workforce of nearly 70,000 includes more than 40,000 in Minnesota.