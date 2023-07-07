Baudette area: On the south end of the Lake of the Woods, walleyes are getting caught in depths of 12 to 32 feet. Near the Northwest Angle, a significant bug hatch has made the walleye bite a challenge on some days. The Rainy River is yielding northern pike, saugers, lake sturgeon and walleyes.

Duluth area: According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, anglers trolling Lake Superior near Duluth were finding fish in depths of 40 to 60 feet. Anglers reported catching fish both close to shore and miles offshore as warmer water temperatures moved north. Anglers fishing the St. Louis River Estuary reported the walleye bite was slow, though some walleyes were found on the edges of shipping channels. Anglers on the upper shore, from Twin Points to Hovland, reported surface water temperatures in the mid-40's near Grand Marais and Hovland and above 50 at Silver Bay. Anglers around Silver Bay reported improved lake trout fishing in the past week.

Ely area: The walleye bite is beginning to show improvement on area lakes as the mayfly hatch starts to wrap up, according to Arrowhead Outdoors. Anglers on area lakes, where a mayfly hatch didn't occur or is over, are finding walleyes in depths of 15 to 20 feet, especially on top of sunken islands.

Lake Winnibigoshish: According to Bowen Lodge in Deer River, the walleye bite on the lake has slowed a little recently because of the mayfly hatch. With the water temperatures in the mid-70 range, anglers are finding bass, crappies and sunfish. Anglers looking for northern pike are encouraged to search near midlake structures.

Southeast Minnesota: According to the DNR stream conditions report, recent rains in the southern portion of Fillmore and Houston counties caused little or no stream water clarity issues. Some streams have heavy aquatic vegetation growth. Caddis and midges with some very small grasshoppers were observed. A brown Drake hatch seems to be mostly over on Bear Creek, Deer Creek and Spring Valley Creek. Some brown Drakes were observed in Lanesboro and at the Lanesboro State Fish Hatchery.

Willmar area: Fishing has been good recently on area lakes. Diamond Lake has seen an active crappie and sunfish bite. Anglers on Eagle Lake are finding good smallmouth bass and sunfish bites. Elkhorn Lake is producing good bass, crappie and sunfish action.