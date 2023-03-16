Maya Hawke

She has famous Hollywood parents and is on a TV show the kids all love, so chances are slim this 24-year-old actress' side career as a singer will be taken too seriously. However, it sounds like more than just a passing fad on her second album, "Moss," filled with delicate, Phoebe Bridgers-style folk strummers and wry, Rufus Wainwright-ian balladry. The final show on the "Stranger Things" star's first headlining tour sold out ultra-fast and features indie-pop trio BB Wisely as openers. (7 p.m. Sun., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., resale tickets only, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Shemekia Copeland

Right out of high school in New Jersey, the daughter of the late blues guitarist Johnny Copeland established herself as a force to be reckoned with. Copeland, now 43, is such a powerhouse singer (with shades of Aretha Franklin) that she's been nominated for instrumentalist of the year for vocals in this year's Blues Music Awards. She's also vying for album of the year for 2022's "Done Come Too Far" and song of the year for "Too Far To Be Gone." Her 11th album, "Done Come Too Far" is another potent, well-rounded effort, with a taste of Chicago blues, folk blues, blues rock, soul gospel, zydeco and social commentary, notably on "The Dolls Are Sleeping" about child abuse. (7 p.m. Sat., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $40-$50, dakotacooks.com)

JON BREAM

'Bakersfield Mist'

Inspired by a true story, the comedy has two characters, played by Jen Maren and John Middleton. It's about a woman who's about to trash a piece of junk when she realizes it might be a Jackson Pollock masterpiece worth millions and the man who comes to her trailer to figure out if it's legit. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., ends April 2, 550 Vandalia St., $32, 888-718-4253, gremlintheatre.org.)

CHRIS HEWITT

'By the Bog of Cats'

Marina Carr's drama, set in modern-day Ireland, finds Hester Swane abandoned by her lover and forced to leave her bog-side home. As she falls apart, drama fans will begin to note that the Theatre Pro Rata production was inspired by the Greek tragedy "Medea." (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun., ends April 2, masks required at Sunday performances, Crane Theater, 2303 Kennedy St. NE, Mpls., $16-$61, theatreprorata.org.)

C.H.

Christian McBride's New Jawn

Jawn is a Philly term for a joint, person or thing. A titan of the jazz bass, McBride boasts eight Grammys, hosts programs on Sirius XM and NPR, and serves as music director of the Newport Jazz Festival. He's played with a who's who, from Sonny Rollins and James Brown to Sting and Kathleen Battle. His quartet includes drummer Nasheet Waits, trumpeter Josh Evans and saxophonist Marcus Strickland. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Tue.-Wed., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $25-$45, dakotacooks.com)

J.B.

Benjamin Beilman and Yekwon Sunwoo

This Schubert Club International Artist Series recital features not only an exceptional violinist in Beilman (last here for the summer 2021 "Schubert Revealed" concerts at the State Fairgrounds), but the gold medalist at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Sunwoo. They'll play music by composers of the 20th century (Karol Szymanowski and Olivier Messiaen) and 21st (Reena Esmail and Gabriella Smith), concluding in the rich romanticism of a Robert Schumann sonata. (10:30 a.m. Fri., 3 p.m. Sun.; Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; $28-$75; 651-292-3268 or Schubert.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

'Rock, Paper, Scissors'

Carpatho-Rusyn-American choreographer Alexandra Bodnarchuk explores how we pass down traditions of our own bodies. A two-time Jerome Hill Fellowship finalist, Bodnarchuk has choreographed for the company Alternative Motion Project and made the dance film, "Heritage Sites." In her latest work, which was supported through fellowship at Jacob's Pillow dance center in Massachusetts, she mines her Slavic heritage and blends dance, play and text. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Av., Mpls., free to 50, $25 suggested, southerntheater.org)

SHEILA REGAN

Al Church

Well-known as one of the most gregarious and affable dudes in the Twin Cities music scene, Duluth native Church channels the cooped-up and nervous energy of COVID-induced isolation and re-emergence on his new album, "Party Sounds (From Another Room)." Standout tracks "Into (The Willows)" and "Dress Me Up" sound like local synth-pop groovers Solid Gold fronted by Thom Yorke, as eerie and ethereal as they are melodic and funky, with cool layers of earthy guitarwork and Pete Lavoie's smoky saxophone. Alpha Consumer offshoot Knife Boot opens the release party. (8 p.m. Sat., Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $12-$15, icehousempls.com)

C.R.

Talk about art

The first of a four-part series, "Make Sense of This: Visitors Respond to the Walker's Collection" offers people a chance to share feedback. Four chapters unfold over nine months, with work from the Walker's collection centered around a certain theme. The first series, which ends April 16, focuses on portraits, considering family, friends and artists. In this chapter, visitors respond to questions about the art with a touch screen. People can answer in English, Spanish, Hmong or Somali, a reflection of the languages most spoken in the Twin Cities. The next series begins on April 22 with a focus on minimal art and the body. (Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thurs., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl,. $2-$15. 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org)

ALICIA ELER

'Fire in My Veins'

Writer/performer Allison Broeren's piece is about living with an autoimmune disorder, including that chemotherapy can double as a bikini wax. Her evening of storytelling is hosted by Kevin Kling. (7:30 p.m. Fri. -Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Open Eye Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., $22, openeyetheatre.org.)

C.H.

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

Critics weren't allowed to see this sequel to "Shazam" before the movie opened, which is usually not a good sign. But the plot seems promising: Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler play nefarious sisters, presumably making evil messes that Zachary Levi, the superhero, has to clean up. (Opens Friday In theaters)

C.H.

St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

Let the shenanigans begin as St. Patrick's day falls on a weekend, allowing more time for revelry. The celebration at Landmark Center offers entertainment, crafts and activities throughout the day. Sunday is the annual Irish Day of Dance. Midday, the St. Paul St. Patrick's day begins in Rice Park and ends in Mears Park. A Ballpark Hooley follows with music, Irish dancers and food at CHS Field. The evening ends with the Minneapolis St. Patrick's Day parade that is now held in Columbia Heights. It ends with the Blarney Blast at Murzyn Hall. (Landmark Center: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. $7-$9: Irish Day of Dance, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul. 651-292-3225. landmarkcenter.org; St. Paul Parade: Begins in Rice Park, down 5th Street, ending in Mears Park. Ballpark Hooley follows with music, Irish dancers and food and beer specials. 12:30-3:30 p.m. $10. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul. Noon Friday. Free. Rice Park, 5th and Washington streets, St. Paul. stpatsmn.org; Minneapolis Parade: Begins at the intersection of 40th Av. NE and Van Buren St. NE, Columbia Heights. Blarney Blast follows at Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill St. NE., Columbia Heights. $10. 6 p.m. today. mplsstpats.org.