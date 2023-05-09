May and June Are Peak Tornado Months

Extended Weather Outlook

Isolated showers and storms will become a little more widespread as we head through the end of the week and weekend ahead. Localized heavy rainfall will be possible in some areas picking up more than 1" tallies.

Precipitation Outlook

Here's the total rainfall potential through next weekend, which shows the potential of up to 1" or more of rainfall across the state, including the Twin Cities. Some spots in western Minnesota could get close to 1.50".

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Monday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Tuesday, May 9th looks mostly dry, but there could be a few isolated t-showers in the afternoon. Highs will warm into the lower 70s, which will be above average for this time of the year.

Weather Outlook on Tuesday

Temps on Tuesday will be above average by +5F to near +10F across the region with sunshine at times. However, there will be a few isolated t-showers that pop up here and there across the region later in the day.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Monday show temps starting in the low/mid 50s in the morning and warming into the low/mid 70s by the afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with an isolated t-shower possible late. Southeasterly winds will develop and will be around 10mph to 15mph through the day.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The 5-day temperature outlook for the Twin Cities will remain warmer than average by nearly +5F to +10F with readings warming into the mid/upper 70s.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The week ahead will be warmer than average with spotty showers and thunderstorms, especially later in the week when a bigger wave of energy enters the Upper Midwest. The system late week will bring more widely scattered thunderstorm chances to the Upper Midwest, including closer to home. Stay tuned...

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis looks much warmer than it has been with highs generally warming into the 70s through the middle part of the month. A few days could even warm close to 80F.

Weather Outlook

Weather conditions across the Central US during the 2nd week of May will be a little unsettled with areas of showers and thunderstorms developing. Areas of locally heavy rainfall will be possible along with a few strong to severe storms.

Severe Threats Ahead

Here's the weather outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday, which shows areas of strong to severe thunderstorm potential, mainly across the Plains. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average temperatures settling in across the northwestern part of the nation. Meanwhile, it'll be a little cooler across the Southern US and the Great Lakes.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather possible across the Southern US and especially across the Southwest. Meanwhile, things look a little quieter across the Midwest.

May and June Are Peak Tornado Months

Paul Douglas

There has never been an F6, an "inconceivable" tornado with winds over 318 mph, but the wedge tornado that struck the suburbs of Oklahoma City May 3, 1999 came close. A Doppler on Wheels (DOW) measured winds of 302 mph, the strongest ever observed on Earth.

Unless you have a basement, surviving such a violent tornado is unlikely. Minnesota experiences an average of 29 tornadoes every year, but 2010 brought 113 - the most in the USA.

Twisters are rare, but there is nothing stopping a large, violent tornado from striking the MSP metro. We've been lucky since the May 6, 1965 super-outbreak. A basement under the stairs or a small, windowless interior room offers the greatest protection. Do NOT seek shelter under a bridge overpass, where winds can actually be stronger.

An unstable sky may spark a few T-storms later today, in fact, the entire week looks partly thundery, with rising dewpoints. Summer stickiness arrives later this week with the best chance of showers/T-storms for Saturday's Fishing Opener. I'm shocked.

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Mild sun, late T-storm. Winds: SE 7-12. High: 74.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of a t-storm. Winds: SSE 5-10. Low: 58.

WEDNESDAY: Intervals of sunshine, a drier day. Winds: S 10-15. High 78.

THURSDAY: Unsettled, few T-storms nearby. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 60. High 80.

FRIDAY: Sticky with intervals of sunshine. Winds: E 10-20. Wake-up: 58. High 80.

SATURDAY: T-storms, locally heavy rain. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 62. High: 71.

SUNDAY: Dry Mother's Day. Breezy with clearing. Winds: NE 10-20. Wake-up: 54. High: 69.

MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 48. High: 78.

This Day in Weather History

May 9th

1966: Minnesota experiences a widespread hard freeze, with temperatures in the teens as far south as Caledonia.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

May 9th

Average High: 67F (Record: 91F set in 1887 & 1987)

Average Low: 47F (Record: 27F set in 1966)

Record Rainfall: 1.14" set in 1918

Record Snowfall: 0.4" set in 1924

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

May 9th

Sunrise: 5:51am

Sunset: 8:27pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 36 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +2 Minutes & 30 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 5 hour & 50 minutes

Moon Phase for May 9th at Midnight

2.3 Day Before Last Quarter

National High Temps on Tuesday

Temperatures on Tuesday will be very mild in the Central US with temps running above average by nearly +5F to +10F. Meanwhile, folks in the Northeast and the West Coast will be below average.

National Weather Outlook Tuesday

The weather outlook on Tuesday will be a little unsettled across the Central US, where a few strong to severe storms will be possible. We'll also see a few heavier pockets of rain here and there.

National Weather Outlook

The week ahead will be a little unsettled across parts of the Central US with isolated strong to severe storms and locally heavy rainfall. There will still be area of snow across the high elevations in the northern Rockies.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across parts of the Central US and especially across Texas, where several inches of rain will be possible.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), there could still be a little snow across the high elevations in the Rockies and the Western US.

Climate Stories

"Arctic sea ice loss and fierce storms leave Kivalina Search and Rescue fighting to protect their island from climate disasters"

"As winds and waves from Typhoon Merbok devastated communities along the coast of Western Alaska in 2022, Reppi Swan Sr.'s phone began to ring at Kivalina, a barrier island 80 miles above the Arctic Circle. A neighboring family had lost 3 feet of land to the rumbling lagoon, and their home was now sitting just 6 feet from the angry water's edge. Reppi called his brother Joe Swan Jr. and quickly slid into his insulated rain gear. As a volunteer first responder, Reppi plans for emergencies like this. He and his wife, Dolly, had been patrolling the island for dangerous erosion every few hours during the storm. To prepare, he had already inspected the city's heavy equipment and located a pile of boulders left over from a recent construction project."

See more from the Conversation HERE:

"COP28 negotiating positions emerge during talks in Germany"

"At a gathering of representatives from 40 nations in Berlin, early jockeying for negotiating positions is already proving insightful ahead of the next United Nations climate summit in Dubai later this year. Why it matters: At the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, a forum held at the German Foreign Ministry, key players in climate talks are laying out their priorities. They are also getting to know Sultan Al Jaber, the United Arab Emirates' president designate of COP28. The big picture: The Petersberg dialogue kicks off an accelerating pace of meetings to set the agenda for COP28, which begins in Dubai on Nov. 30. The informal setting is designed to allow for the free exchange of views, with more discussions to come Wednesday. Zoom in: After facing staunch resistance to calls for a fossil fuel phase-out during the climate talks in Glasgow and Sharm El-Sheikh, Germany and the European Union are aiming to unite the world around goals to triple the use of renewable energy sources."

See more from Axios HERE:

"Is this the beginning of the end for gasoline?"

"The United States is by far the world's largest consumer of gasoline. But consumption has fallen compared with pre-pandemic levels, and it's plausible that the U.S. has passed its peak gasoline use. Explore the interactive graphic below to see how gasoline consumption has changed over time. This graph shows the amount of gasoline consumed in the U.S. The dotted line at the end is the expected gasoline use over the coming two years. The data is from the Energy Information Administration. Driving and gasoline use peak in the summer and hit their annual low point in January. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted everything, including driving habits and the gasoline supply chain. The sharp dip in gasoline use in March 2020 occurred when many Americans stopped driving to work, school, and most other places. Beginning in January 2022, gasoline consumption resumed the same seasonal pattern as before the pandemic, but at a lower level."

See more from Yale Climate Connections HERE:

