Maxi Urruti scores in second-half stoppage time and New England draws with Colorado

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Maxi Urruti's header in the third minute of second-half stoppage time lifted the New England Revolution into a 3-3 tie with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.
Urruti scored with a header from the center of the box to the upper left central zone. The score came after a well-placed pass by Tanner Beason.
The Revolution (24 points, 6-6-6) overcame a 3-0 second-half deficit. Their first goal came on an own goal by Colorado and the second was delivered in the 86th minute on a penalty kick by Carles Gil.
Colorado (26 points, 7-8-5) took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break. At 29 minutes, Calvin Harris connected on a rebound in front of the goal after New England's Aljaz Ivacic saved a shot by Ted Ku-Dipietro's. In the 40th minute, Navarro, who helped set up the first goal, bounced a shot past Ivacic to the lower right corner.
Ku-Dipietro made it 3-0 in the 55th minute, scoring with a right-footed shot from the central position outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Colorado gave up an own goal when Sam Vines knocked a shot by Gil into his own net in the 58th minute.
Gil scored in the 86th minute on a penalty with a left-footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Colorado's Nico Hansen made eight saves. Ivacic had one stop for New England.