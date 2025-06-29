Maxi Urruti scores in second-half stoppage time and New England draws with Colorado

Colorado (26 points, 7-8-5) took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break. At 29 minutes, Calvin Harris connected on a rebound in front of the goal after New England's Aljaz Ivacic saved a shot by Ted Ku-Dipietro's. In the 40th minute, Navarro, who helped set up the first goal, bounced a shot past Ivacic to the lower right corner.