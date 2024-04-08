SAN ANTONIO — Tyrese Maxey had a career-high 52 points and the injury-depleted Philadelphia 76ers overcame Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs 133-126 in double overtime Sunday night for their fifth straight victory.

Wembanyama had 33 points, 18 rebounds and seven blocks.

Philadelphia star Joel Embiid sat out the second night of a back-to-back. He had played three straight after missing 29 games because of a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Maxey reached 50 or more for the third time this season, joining Embiid, Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

Maxey had 50 points against Indiana on Nov. 12, and 51 at Utah on Feb. 1. On Sunday, he was 19 for 41 from the field, 2 of 10 on 3-pointers and made 10 free throws without a mess.

After San Antonio took a 126-123 lead, the 76ers finished the game on a 10-0 run.

Philadelphia outscored San Antonio 30-20 in the final nine minutes of regulation, punctuated by Nicholas Batum's 3-pointer with 9.3 seconds for a 109-108 lead. Spurs forward Julian Champagnie followed with a 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds remaining, but Maxey tied it 111 with an uncontested layup off an inbounds pass to force overtime.

Champagnie and Tre Jones finished with 17 points each and Malaki Branham had 22 for San Antonio.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 26 points, Paul Reed had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Batum had nine points for Philadelphia.

Wembanyama had a career-high five 3-pointers and added six assists. He has 42 double-doubles this season and 238 blocked shots. Only 11 other players have 100 blocks this season with Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren second at 184.

Both teams are hindered by injuries as the regular season winds down.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Cedi Osman and Dominick Barlow. Vassell and Sochan were ruled out for the season last week with foot injuries.

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson returned after missing three games with a sprained left foot but exited after turning his left ankle with 7:28 left in the game.

In addition to Embiid, Philadelphia was also without Tobias Harris, Kyle Lowry, Robert Covington and De'Anthony Melton.

Embiid scored 70 points against San Antonio in a 133-123 victory in Philadelphia on Jan. 22.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.

Spurs: At Memphis on Tuesday night.

