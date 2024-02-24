PHILADELPHIA — Tyrese Maxey scored 24 points, and Cam Payne added 16 points off the bench and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 104-97 Friday night, sending the Cavaliers to their second straight loss and third in four games.

Maxey was having a quiet game until the fourth quarter. He scored 15 of the Sixers' final 20 points and assisted on a 3-pointer by Buddy Heild that put Philadelphia ahead by eight points in the final minute.

Payne, acquired from Milwaukee at the trade deadline, saw extended minutes and was a difference-maker, especially in the first half. He shot 6 for 11, making four 3-pointers in 20 minutes, and helped Philadelphia build its largest lead — 11 points — in the third quarter.

Tobias Harris added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Heild finished with 13 points.

Jarrett Allen had 24 points and Darius Garland added 20 points and nine assists for the Cavaliers, who had their six-game road winning streak halted and lost for the fourth time in 22 games. Cleveland, coming off a loss to Orlando on Thursday, was missing leading scorer and All-Star Donovan Mitchell, sidelined with an unspecified illness.

The Cavs were the hottest team in the NBA leading up to the All-Star break, building the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Garland made three free throws and then stole a pass and fed Max Strus for a layup that pulled Cleveland within three points in the final seconds. But, Maxey hit four free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Kyle Lowry, who made his debut for Philadelphia Thursday, was ruled out against Cleveland before the game because he is attempting to return to competition conditioning. The six-time All-Star scored 11 points in 25 minutes in a loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday.

