Max Verstappen delighted at birth of his first child with partner Kelly Piquet

Four-time defending Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and partner Kelly Piquet have announced the arrival of their first child.

The Associated Press
May 2, 2025 at 1:13PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Four-time defending Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and partner Kelly Piquet have announced the arrival of their first child.

''Welcome to the world, sweet Lily,'' Verstappen and Piquet wrote Friday on Instagram. ''Our hearts are fuller than ever — you are our greatest gift. We love you so much.''

Verstappen had skipped Thursday activities at this weekend's Miami Grand Prix to be with his partner.

The announcement gave no further details about the birth.

Verstappen and Piquet, the daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet, went public with their relationship in 2021. She has a daughter, Penelope, with driver Daniil Kvyat that Verstappen is very close with but this was the first child for Verstappen.

Verstappen, who has 64 career victories, has won the last four F1 titles. He's won just once this season as McLaren has shown an early edge over Red Bull headed into Sunday's race, the sixth of the season. He is third in the series standings.

Verstappen won the first two Miami Grand Prix races, while Lando Norris of McLaren scored the first F1 victory of his career at this race last year.

