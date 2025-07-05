Verstappen bests his F1 title rivals Piastri and Norris for British GP pole

SILVERSTONE, England — Formula 1's hot topic is where Max Verstappen might go next season. There was no doubt about where he belonged on the grid as he snatched pole position for the British Grand Prix.
As his title rivals from McLaren made small but costly errors, Verstappen had the pace when it mattered most on Saturday.
He sacrificed grip for speed and went fastest by 0.103 of a second to beat Oscar Piastri's time. Lando Norris was third, .015 further back, as his fans in the new ''Landostand'' saw a setback to his chances of a first home win.
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, a record nine-time winner of his home race, was also in the fight for pole but had to settle for fifth after a relatively slow end to his lap.
With George Russell fourth for Mercedes, that made three British drivers in the top five, but none on the front row.
Piastri lost time with a slight slide in the last corner on his final run, while Norris clipped a curb on an otherwise strong lap.
Verstappen had seemed pessimistic about having the pace to challenge the McLarens at Silverstone — Ferrari had been closer than Red Bull in practice — and he described his car as ''so difficult'' over the radio partway through the session. Even so, he found the pace for pole.
A crucial change