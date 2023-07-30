LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy hit a pair of two-out homers, including a go-ahead shot in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Saturday night.

Muncy had the Dodgers' only two hits. The rest of the lineup went 0 for 25, including Freddie Freeman and David Peralta who were each hitless in four at-bats.

Both of Muncy's homers came off Luke Weaver (2-3). Muncy gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the first with a 400-foot shot to right. In the sixth, he snapped a 2-all tie with a 371-foot blast into the lower right-field seats.

The Reds had the potential tying run at second in the eighth. Matt McLain singled off reliever Brusdar Graterol and took second on pinch hitter Kevin Newman's groundout. After Graterol struck out Spencer Steer, Evan Phillips came on and retired Joey Votto on a groundout to first to end the inning.

Phillips got the final four outs to earn his 13th save.

The Dodgers bullpen wobbled in the sixth when the Reds tied it 2-all.

Caleb Ferguson gave up a leadoff double to Elly De La Cruz and TJ Friedl reached on an infield single to second. Newman's sacrifice fly to right scored De La Cruz.

Steer's RBI single scored Friedl with the tying run. Votto walked before Ferguson exited.

Joe Kelly (2-5) got the victory in his Dodgers debut after being traded from the Chicago White Sox a day earlier.

Kelly's wild pitch sailed to the backstop and moved Votto to second and Steer to third. The right-hander then walked Christian Encarnacion-Strand to load the bases.

Kelly retired pinch hitter Will Benson on a called third strike to end the inning, drawing cheers from fans who have fond memories of Kelly's previous stint with the team.

Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan gave up two hits over five scoreless innings, struck out five and walked one. After giving up a leadoff double to Luke Maile in the third, Sheehan retired his final nine consecutive batters.

Weaver allowed three runs — one earned — and two hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out two and walked two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: 2B Jonathan India (left heel pain) was scratched shortly before the game.

Dodgers: RF Mookie Betts (right ankle soreness) was scratched a few hours before game time. ... LHP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) threw a three-inning simulated game. There was no immediate decision on his next move.

HONORING OREL

Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Orel Hershiser was inducted into the Legends of Dodger Baseball in a pregame ceremony. Among those on hand were Sandy Koufax, Fernando Valenzuela, Rick Dempsey and more of Hershiser's teammates from the 1988 World Series championship team. Kirk Gibson, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2015, spoke by video, saying he was in Alaska.

''It's nice to be recognized for all the times you tried to be your best in the past,'' Hershiser said before the on-field presentation.

The honor recognizes former Dodger greats and their on and off the field impact on the franchise.

UP NEXT

RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-7, 5.64 ERA) makes his second start this season against LA in the series finale Sunday. He lost 6-0 on June 6, giving up three runs and three hits in 2 2/3 innings. RHP Michael Grove (2-2, 6.19) faces the Reds for the first time in his career.

