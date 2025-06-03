Max Homa carries his own bag and falls just short of qualifying for the US Open

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Max Homa stood out more than usual Monday in a U.S. Open qualifier filled with PGA Tour players. He was the only one carrying his own bag.
Homa didn't have a caddie and didn't feel like talking about it, regardless of how much attention it was getting on social media.
He and his caddie of two months, Bill Harke, are no longer together, according to a person informed of the split who said only that Harke ''lost his job.'' The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because word of the separation needed to come from Homa. And Homa didn't offer much insight.
''I'm much rather talk about the golf instead of all the questions about the caddie,'' Homa said. ''I'm good. Just hoofed it 36.''
As for the golf?
''It's going to probably be heartbreaking, but it's all right,'' Homa said. ''I haven't carried my bag 36 holes in a while so I'm a little tired.''
He wound up hoofing it 38 holes. Homa's three-putt for par on his 36th hole at Kinsale put him in a five-man playoff for the final spot to get to the U.S. Open. Cameron Young won it with a 12-foot birdie. Homa then lost a playoff for an alternate spot on the next hole.
When asked about his attitude, Homa dropped one clue about the split.