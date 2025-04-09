Max Fried outduels high school teammate Jack Flaherty, helps Yankees beat Tigers 4-3 to avoid sweep

DETROIT — Max Fried threw seven scoreless innings to outduel high school teammate Jack Flaherty, Ben Rice hit a two-run homer in the seventh and AL MVP Aaron Judge drove in two more runs to help the New York Yankees hold off the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Wednesday.
The Tigers loaded the bases against Devin Williams with two outs in the ninth, scored one run on a wild pitch and chased the righty on Zach McKinstry's two-run single to pull within a run.
Mark Leiter Jr. entered and ended the threat, getting Justyn-Henry Malloy out on a game-ending fly for his first save.
New York, which avoided getting swept in the three-game series, stopped a three-game losing streak and snapped Detroit's five-game winning streak.
Fried (1-1) gave up five hits and had 11 strikeouts, two short of the career high he set last June at Boston.
Flaherty, who attended Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles with Fried, struck out nine and gave up three hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.
Tyler Holton (1-1) allowed two runs on thee hits over 1 2/3 innings.
The Yankees scored some add-on runs that they needed in the ninth, taking a 4-0 lead on Judge's a two-run single following second baseman Colt Keith's fielding error and catcher Dillon Dingler failing to catch foul popups on consecutive pitches.