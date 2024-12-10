DALLAS — Max Fried and the Yankees agree to a $218 million, 8-year contract, the largest for a lefty pitcher, AP source says.
Max Fried and the Yankees agree to a $218 million, 8-year contract, the largest for a lefty pitcher, AP source says
Max Fried and the Yankees agree to a $218 million, 8-year contract, the largest for a lefty pitcher, AP source says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 10, 2024 at 11:03PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
FBI Director Christopher Wray says he intends to resign at the end of Biden's term next month.