Max Arfsten and Sean Zawadzki score goals as Crew beats Earthquakes 2-1

Beau Leroux played a through ball to Josef Martínez, who slipped behind the defense and, as goalkeeper Patrick Schulte charged off his line, chipped a shot into the net from near the left corner of the 6-yard box. Martínez has scored in back-to-back games and has five of his six goals this season in the last four matches, beginning with a hat trick in a 6-1 win over San Jose on April 6.