Mavs-Timberwolves betting promos: Best sportsbook offers for NBA Western Conference Finals

Attention turns to the NBA Western Conference Finals in Minnesota tonight where the Mavericks and Timberwolves will meet in Game 1. With the stakes high and plenty on the line, the series opener figures to draw immense interest, particularly given the rapid star ascension of Anthony Edwards.
Given the expected interest in this series, it stands to reason that plenty of sports fans will be in the hunt for the best Mavericks-Timberwolves betting promos and sportsbook offers. As such, we've compiled a brief overview of some of the best current options, while providing a brief scouting reports of sorts on each.
With a variety of bet-and-gets and first wager offers out there, let's take a look at each of the best Mavs-Wolves sportsbook promos as their series gets set to tip off.
Mavericks-Timberwolves betting promos and sportsbook offers
Let's quickly hit a brief overview of some of the best options available across legal online sports betting markets. Below, we will detail some general terms and restrictions, including age and location.
First up, let's take a look at first bet offers that issue back bonus bets on losses. You'll note that while all carrying different titles, these incentives are mostly the same.
ESPN BET: Users at ESPN BET will receive a $1,000 bet reset. Essentially, new users can wager anywhere between $10 and $1,000, and should that bet lose, they will receive back the equivalent amount in bonus bets for future use.
BetMGM: One of the highest upside Mavs-Wolves betting promos, new users can wager up to $1,500 and receive back bonus bets. This offer is similar to the ESPN BET bonus mechanic, except that it offers an additional $500 in upside.
DraftKings Sportsbook: DraftKings recently switched up its new player bonus. In fact, earlier this week, the brand released it's $1,500 No-Sweat offer, which is just a different way of marketing the offer from BetMGM above. That said, DraftKings also gives its users an additional no-sweat NBA same-game parlay and a variety of additional odds boosts on matchups like Timberwolves-Mavericks.
Mavs-Timberwolves betting promos: Bet-and-get offers
One of the other primary ways that sportsbook incentivize new users is through the bet-and-get. In this case, a player makes a first deposit ($10 minimum) and then places a first wager. Once that first bet settles, players receive back bonus bets along with any potential cash winnings from the first bet.
These sportsbook bonuses are popular because of a high return on investment (in bonus bets).
bet365: For those in search of some flexibility in their Mavs-Timberwolves sportsbook promos, it should be noted that bet365 provides choice. New users can lock in a $1,000 Safety Net (same thing as a "bet reset" or "no-sweat bet") or they can take advantage of a very popular bet $5, get $150 bonus that is issued win or lose.
FanDuel Sportsbook: Those in Massachusetts and Ohio can redeem a bet $5, get $300 bonus bets offer, while those in North Carolina can redeem a $200 bonus on a $5 first wager. Nationally, however, most users will receive access to a bet $5, get $150 bonus setup. FanDuel has placed additional emphasis on acquiring players in the aforementioned states, but while you may feel like you're getting a reduced bonus in other states, it's actually in line with their traditional offers, as well as the type of bet-and-get provided by rival operators.
